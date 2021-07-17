13 New Jersey words that should be added to the dictionary

Dictionary.com has just added 300 new words complete with updated definitions. Those who look them up can better understand what people mean when they say "long hauler" about COVID-19 or Aunt Jemima regarding racial reckoning.

There's also a definition for 5G, asynchronous, and Deplatforn if you're technologically challenged as well as some other additions such as Ghost gun, Yeet — as in when you're happy and you know it — and "snack," which has a whole new meaning other than what you're eating.

So where are the Jersey words? I polled my social media following looking for "Jersey" words that can be easily added. With all that New Jersey has contributed to the country and the world, why not give them a few choice words as well?

Try these.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.