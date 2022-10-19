NJ senator demands that Passaic County prosecutor resign

TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes.

Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse of and retaliation against a staffer who was forced to perform personal duties for Valdes at their own expense.

“Given the many failures, abuses and lapses of judgment demonstrated by Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, it’s increasingly clear she should not continue to serve as Passaic County’s top law enforcement official,” Corrado said. “The longer she serves as prosecutor, the more damage she will do to people’s faith in our justice system.”

Last week, the Paterson Press reported that between 2016 and 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office dropped 10 separate investigations into five Paterson cops who were among eight officers in the so-called “robbery squad” who later admitted to robbery and assault of people in the city.

A staffer in the Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Valdes. The Record reported Daisy Vargas claims Valdes created a hostile work environment after she ended their friendship after years of being compelled to complete personal tasks for Valdes, on her time and dime.

The lawsuit says those tasks included decorating an office bathroom, moving Vargas into new homes and decorating them, driving Valdes to stores and the airport, paying to cater a party, for car repairs and a deposit for a funeral.

In a separate lawsuit filed in April, a media specialist at the Prosecutor's Office said Valdes had retaliated against him after he declined to process photos of "Valdes and her husband in various stages of undress."

“The simple fact is that Ms. Valdes no longer has the trust of the public or the law enforcement community,” Corrado said. “I urge Gov. (Phil) Murphy to listen to all of these concerns and help us find a better path forward for Passaic County with a new prosecutor.”

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's