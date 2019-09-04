NJ security guard found hanged at high school, reports say

UNION CITY — The body of a security guard was found hanged at Union City High School on Wednesday, according to published reports.

The discovery was made a day before the first day of the school year.

A spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said that city police would handle the investigation. Police officials did not immediately return a request for more information on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Stack and the district's superintendent issued statements ">mourning 58-year-old Maura Diaz.

According to state Treasury records, Diaz had more than 19 years of service in the public sector.

On Wednesday morning at 7:19, her Facebook profile picture was changed to to an image featuring a Spanish quote by Argentinian author Jorge Luis Borges: "Death is a life lived. Life is an approaching death."

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.