Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Cold, Jacket, Snow Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash loading...

Some New Jersey school districts are still struggling to clear the snow, leading to another day of delayed openings five days after a storm dumped up to 17 inches of snow in New Jersey.

Temperatures below freezing have prevented snow from melting, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Snow has remained hard, making it difficult for homeowners to clear sidewalks with shovels. Some towns are clearing snow with heavy equipment to widen intersections.

Deptford public schools said the continued delayed opening also helps ensure students are not out waiting for buses in the dark.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Zarrow said that New Jersey will not warm up until next week. A reinforcing shot of cold air means high temperatures only reaching the upper teens on Friday. Saturday's highs are forecast to be around 20 degrees, with increasing clouds. Then there's another feared storm on Sunday.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

🚨A 74-year-old Berkeley woman was found dead in a Walmart parking lot

🚨Ocean County Prosecutor said the woman's death is not suspicious

🚨The homeless advocacy group Just Believe helped the woman's family

TOMS RIVER — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a Walmart during the bitter ocld.

The nonprofit Just Believe reported that on Tuesday afternoon, a person was found dead inside a car parked at the store on Route 37. The car ran out of gas, and then the battery died, according to the group that assists the homeless in Ocean County.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer told New Jersey 101.5 that a 74-year-old woman who appeared to be homeless was found in a vehicle. A cause of death has not been determined but it doesn't appear to be suspicious. Toms River police identified her as Linda F. Bocchino, of Berkley. The car was snow-covered and appeared to have not moved in some time.

Just Believe Executive Director Paul Hulse said the group heard about the discovery of the body and helped the woman's family dig the car out of a snow bank where it was parked. They jumped the battery, allowing them to drive the car away. Despite ordinances that prohibit helping the homeless, Hulse said no one who helped the family was ticketed at Walmart.

Jazariah Del Toro Jazariah Del Toro (Erica Smoot via Faceboook) loading...

🚨 Teen girl killed in New Brunswick shooting

🚨 Victim identified by her mother as 16-year-old Jazariah Del Toro

🚨 The victim and suspect knew each other, investigators say

NEW BRUNSWICK — A teenage boy fatally shot a 16-year-old girl inside a city residence on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera said police went to a home on Lawrence Street after gunshots were heard around 2:30 p.m. A teen with a gunshot wound was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton was charged as a juvenile with aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Estremera said the teens knew each other, but she did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

A GoFundMe campaign says the victim was her daughter Jazariah Del Toro.

An Edison man pleaded guilty in a distraction theft ring in the U.S. (Google Street View/ Facebook) An Edison man pleaded guilty in a distraction theft ring in the U.S. (Google Street View/ Facebook) loading...

🔴 Elderly shoppers targeted in distraction thefts at retail stores

🔴Multi-state crime ring linked to New Jersey used fake passports and rental cars

🔴 Edison man pleads guilty and faces up to five years in federal prison

A 34-year-old Peruvian national living in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to his role in a credit card theft and identity theft scheme.

According to court documents, in 2022, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies in Connecticut and elsewhere began investigating a series of distraction thefts to steal wallets, particularly from elderly women at Trader Joe’s grocery stores, TJ Maxx retail stores, and other shops in Connecticut, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

Investigators link Edison man to nationwide identity theft ring

The investigation revealed that Erick Christian Luna de la Cruz, of Edison, and others traveled around the country to steal wallets from unsuspecting victims, then used the victims’ credit and debit cards to buy electronic devices and other items, Sullivan said.

Paul Caneiro murder trial week 3 January 2026 Paul Caneiro murder trial week 3 Jan. 29, 2026 (NJcourts.gov) loading...

⚖️ Lead investigator defends focus on Paul Caneiro, saying evidence always pointed to him — not his other brother.

📞 Jailhouse phone calls and financial records add to the prosecution’s case.

🔥 Jurors hear graphic testimony detailing stabbings, gunshots and fire that killed the Colts Neck family of four.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Three weeks into the Caneiro quadruple murder trial, the lead investigator pushed back on repeated questioning about why Paul Caneiro was focused on so quickly after his brother’s family was killed.

Caneiro is accused of the gruesome 2018 slayings of Keith Caneiro, Keith's wife, Jennifer, and their two children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia.

“Corey Caniero was never a suspect in this investigation. We followed the evidence. The evidence, it always led us to Paul Caniero,” Lt. Patrick Petruzziello of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday afternoon.

Defense attorney Monika Mastellone had grilled him about why the third and youngest brother, Corey Caneiro and his wife, Elisa, were not scrutinized by investigators as closely.

Petruzziello repeated what his fellow investigators have said — that Corey Caneiro met with police and spoke to them after the awful discoveries of that day and the next, and was always cooperative.

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024 250 of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America were analyzed to see how well each stacks up against the competition. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.