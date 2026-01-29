Some New Jersey school districts are still struggling to clear the snow, leading to another day of delayed openings five days after a storm dumped up to 17 inches of snow in New Jersey.

Temperatures below freezing have prevented snow from melting, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Snow has remained hard, making it difficult for homeowners to clear sidewalks with shovels. Some towns are clearing snow with heavy equipment to widen intersections.

Deptford public schools said the continued delayed opening also helps ensure students are not out waiting for buses in the dark.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Zarrow said that New Jersey will not warm up until next week. A reinforcing shot of cold air means high temperatures only reaching the upper teens on Friday. Saturday's highs are forecast to be around 20 degrees, with increasing clouds. Then there's another feared storm on Sunday.

"While the storm track is still uncertain and subject to change, it is becoming clear that this is not setting up to be a 'big storm' for New Jersey," Zarrow said Thursday. "In fact, the majority of model guidance has leaned hard in the other direction, shifting the storm out to sea as the storm passes New Jersey's latitude."

