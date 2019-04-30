NJ school security guard gets prison for rape of minor

PERTH AMBOY — A former middle school security guard will serve seven years in state prison for the sexual assault of a minor.

Elios Arias-Aguilar, a 26-year-old city resident, was sentenced on Monday in Superior Court.

He had worked at McGinnis Middle School for two years before being fired after his arrest in November 2018, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Police previously said Arias-Aguilar had sex with a minor at his Perth Amboy home\ and that he also had sent nude photos through social media to two minors.

Arias-Aguilar pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to one count of sexual assault in the second degree.

He will be on parole supervision for life after his release and also must register as a Megan’s Law sex offender.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7NpvoagiYc&t=12s