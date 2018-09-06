NJ school dismissals for heat: Thursday, September 6

TRENTON — The last day of New Jersey's latest heat wave coincides with the first days of school for many districts leading to early dismissals because of buildings that are not air conditioned.

"Thursday will be one more day of ferocious heat and humidity, with high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index (or "feels like" temperature) near 100 degrees. The big cooldown arrives Thursday evening," Townsquare meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of New Jersey until 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The reason for the early dismissal is the lack of air conditioning in parts or all of many buildings used for classes.

Monroe Township schools in Middlesex County had issues with the "sporadic performance" of air conditioning units in some of its buildings which led to the decision to hold four-hour sessions.

Make sure your school cancellation account is up-to-date. Contact Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ