NJ school cooking class goes wrong: Student catches on fire

MONROE (Middlesex) — A student and teacher at township middle school sustained burns due to a fire that occurred during a cooking class earlier this week.

Police say the student, whose name is being withheld, came in contact with an open flame during a March 12 class, which ignited her clothes. The teacher leading the class attempted to smother the flames, according to police, but it was ultimately because of the successful use of a fire extinguisher by another student that the fire was put out.

The student who made contact with the flame suffered burns; they were taken to to a burn center by helicopter, according to Monroe Township EMS.

Authorities also said the teacher endured burns, though they were more minor, and was driven over to a local hospital by an ambulance. The other students in the class were evaluated and released, authorities said.

Authorities also confirmed the school was temporarily evacuated due to the incident, though now staff and the Monroe Township Fire Department are working together in resuming normal school activity.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom