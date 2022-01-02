What a difference a day makes with temperatures around 60 Sunday and several inches of snow due in southern areas of the state on Monday.

Several school districts in Cape May, Atlantic and Gloucester counties have reported closures for Monday. Follow the link below to see the latest list

The snow will accumulate the most in the southernmost three counties of New Jersey - Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland - and will start falling after 4 a.m., according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"That is the area of the state most likely to see significant (5+ inch) accumulation. And that is the time frame when travel conditions may turn treacherous," Zarrow said.

