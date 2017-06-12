NJ school closings, early dismissals for Monday, June 12

TRENTON — A third day of heat and humidity has led some districts to call an early dismissal on Monday and Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said widespread temperatures in the 90s on both days will make it an official heat wave.

"It’s not quite 'dangerous' heat, as dew points will be limited to the lower to mid 60s Monday. That will keep heat index (or “feels like”) temperatures in the mid 90s at the highest," Zarrow said. "Even so, it’s important to take care of yourself in such heat — dress in light clothing, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks from the heat."

The dismissals are generally due to older school buildings without air conditioning. Trenton acting school superintendent Nelson Ribon told New Jersey 101.5 first and foremost it's a matter of safety for students and staff and that he has not received any complaints as parents. The key, according to Ribon, is to give enough notice about his decison.

As of 8:50 a.m., dismissals or shortened days had also been announced in Belmar, Colts Neck, Clifton, Plainfield and Scotch Plains. More dismissals will be added here as information is provided.

If you don't see your district or school listed, check back as their status could change.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

