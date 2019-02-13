NJ school closings, delayed openings — Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

TRENTON — Thanks to rain that didn't arrive until later than forecast, some districts will delay the start of school for Wednesday.

As temperatures continued to creep upward Tuesday evening, the area south of the Route 78 finally saw a flip to all rain, according to New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. However, north of Route 78 it remained pretty cold so a wintry mix with icing concerns continued until later Tuesday night.

Rain will come to an end just before daybreak Wednesday morning. As skies clear throughout the day, a gusty wind up to 40 mph is expected.

Zarrow said Thursday should be partly sunny with high temperatures around 50 with a bit of rain on Friday and temperatures into the 50s. We'll see some light snow over the weekend, according to Zarrow.

