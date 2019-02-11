NJ school closings, delayed openings — Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

TRENTON — Some snow at the start of almost nonstop winter weather over the next few days caused a delay in the start of classes in many New Jersey school districts on Monday.

"I don't it's technically correct to break this storm into a 'part one' and 'part two' anymore. Precipitation will probably be ongoing across New Jersey, somewhere, in some form, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning," Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Zarrow expects snow and slush to cause slowdowns during the Monday morning commute ,with precipitation ending around 10 a.m. But another round of wintry precipitation will develop just in time for the afternoon commute. However, it will change to rain by Tuesday morning's commute.

Do you need help with our Winter Weather Alert program? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: