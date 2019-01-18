NJ school closings, delayed openings — Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

TRENTON — New Jersey's first of two winter storms will make for a messy commute on Friday morning and the delayed opening of schools.

Light snow that developed across the state on Thursday evening left a coating of snow overnight, and is expected to turn to rain as far north as Mercer and Middlesex counties by the Friday morning commute as precipitation lightens up, according to Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The transition line continues to push north during the morning commute, with precipitation ending by Friday around noon.

Zarrow expects total accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in far northwestern areas, 1 to 2 inches of slushy accumulation along and west of the New Jersey Turnpike, and a coating to an inch of slush/snow to the east.

