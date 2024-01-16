NJ school closings, delayed openings for snow — Wednesday, Jan. 17
Cleanup from Tuesday's snow could impact Wednesday morning's commute and lead to another morning of delayed start to classes.
While the accumulation of snow wasn't more than a few inches, the snow turned to freezing rain that turned cold surfaces icy.
"Beware the refreeze. Any puddles or untreated wet surfaces will absolutely freeze solid," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.
Some districts may want to delay the start of school to give buses extra time to make it in and maintenance staff to prepare sidewalks and parking lots.
[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]
Latest Reports
