DWI crash: NJ school bus driver has 28 kids on board, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of prescription medication after her bus bumped another, empty bus on Monday morning.

Cheryl Rooth, 57, who was driving a bus with 28 students on board for Lacey Township public schools, didn't stop in time to avoid hitting the bus in front of her as she pulled into the Ocean County Vocational Technical School on Old Freehold Road in Toms River around 7:30 a.m., according to Toms River Police.

Police said Rooth was found to be under the influence of a prescription medication and charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone, DWI through a school crossing, and DWI with a minor in the vehicle. Police did not disclose the name of the medication.

Eight students suffered minor injuries from the crash, according to police.

Public records show Rooth has been a driver for Lacey since 1995.

