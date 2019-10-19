NJ school board vice president, husband busted on marijuana charges

WAYNE — The vice president of the township Board of Education and her husband have been charged with trying to buy cannabis products from Canada.

Passaic County prosecutors said Friday that 46-year-old Marc Scher was busted by township police Friday as he tried to pick up a package of THC products that his wife, Stacey, had ordered online.

The couple was charged with fourth-degree marijuana possession and conspiracy to possess marijuana.

The 45-year-old Stacey Scher is also a guidance counselor and former middle school teacher in the Passaic city school district. A conviction on a drug charge could result in her losing her job and teaching credentials. People convicted of drug crimes also are barred from serving on school boards.

Scher was first elected to the unpaid post in 2015 with the endorsement of the township teacher's union.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether the Schers had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

