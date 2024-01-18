NJ retailers may now be locking up underwear, along with…

It's a sad time for retailers across the country, including here in New Jersey. It's bad enough that people have to steal and make life harder for the rest of us.

But to have to lock up everyday items such as articles of clothing? That's just pathetic. But yet, it's the reality we live in.

According to reports from CNBC and Business Insider, retailers such as Target and Walmart have started to lock up underwear and socks in their stores in an effort to battle shrink (Shrink is how retailers refer to the loss in revenue due to merchandise theft).

California, in particular, has been hit hard by theft over items such as underwear and socks. However, that's not the only area of the country dealing with such losses.

In fact, those in New Jersey shouldn't be surprised to see their favorite undergarments locked up behind glass cases in the near future. For some reason, people feel the need to have to steal socks and underwear.

Not everyone, however, has been happy about the new security policies. According to CNBC, "As Target tries to fight theft at its stores, it has left customers frustrated to find many everyday items locked up."

Underwear PeJo29, ThinkStock loading...

And it's not just some dissatisfaction. Some customers are adamantly vocal about their displeasure in having to wait around for an associate to unlock underwear for them.

In fact, some customers have complained that it takes as long as 15 minutes for someone to finally come around with the key. Can you imagine waiting for socks that long?

But again, it's the reality of it. And it's all thanks to those who feel they're above the rest of us when it comes to not paying for their merchandise.

Self checkout theft (Canva) Self checkout theft (Canva) loading...

Self-Checkout to Blame?

Although self-checkout might not be directly related to the rise in underwear and sock theft, it has helped lead to an increase in overall theft. So much so, that some retailers across the nation are reversing course or limiting how many items you can check out at the self-serve registers.

And the biggest group stealing at self-checkouts are among the youngest customers. According to CBS News, "Roughly one in three young shoppers in the U.S. has admitted to giving themselves five-finger discounts at self-checkout counters."

So along with limited self-checkout lines, New Jerseyans should also expect to start seeing their favorite pairs of underwear and socks behind locked cases.

Theft / Stealing Canva loading...

What else is being stolen?

Unfortunately, the list is fairly big when it comes to retail theft. Here's a look at the top 11 most stolen categories in Walmart stores, including articles of clothing such as underwear.

More likely than not, this list is probably similar for other retailers as well.

The 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores These are the items Walmart identifies as the most frequently stolen in their stores. Gallery Credit: Emily

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.