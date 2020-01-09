NJ restaurants to be featured on Gordon Ramsey’s show this month

Now we know. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was spotted in New Jersey back in October, in the state to film episodes of his show 24 Hours to Hell and Back. He shot episodes at Canela’s White Rooster in Toms River and at Blend on Main in Manasquan. Well, at the end of the show’s premiere episode (at some seafood restaurant in Virginia no one cares about) they showed the preview for next week’s episode.

Next week (January 14th) the show will feature (drum roll….) Blend on Main in Manasquan. If the promo is to be believed, the owner of the restaurant has some anger issues that will have to be addressed. According to Fox, the episode after that (January 21st) will be the one about the White Rooster.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn around a struggling restaurant in 24 hours, but, of course, the food is secondary to the human drama. He threw a rotten apple at the owner of the restaurant in Virginia in the season premiere. Yes, it’s that kind of reality show, but I love it.

Tune in the next couple of weeks and see how New Jersey’s restaurants are treated.

