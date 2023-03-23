A restaurant owner in Union Township sexually victimized a juvenile employee, according to a conviction handed down by a jury.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Adam Yeung, 46, was convicted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

The case was initiated after reports to the Union Police Department, the prosecutor's office said.

The young female worker was victimized by Yeung in 2021, according to investigators.

"We hope this conviction can bring some small measure of comfort to the victim and her family," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said following the verdict.

Sentencing for Yeung is tentatively scheduled for May 12.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

