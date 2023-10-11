NJ restaurant named 8th best family-friendly restaurant in U.S.

Some people might think the whole “family-friendly” concern about a restaurant is a bit overdone. But when you consider times you may have taken your kids who got a little too noisy into a place that doesn’t usually get too many kids, you then realize from the ugly vibe you received that yes, knowing a place is family-friendly can be the deciding factor.

Heck, we’ve even had New Jersey restaurants make news for banning children of a certain age. It happened with Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls earlier this year. The eatery decided to no longer allow children under 10 into their establishment.

So you might like to know there’s a restaurant in New Jersey that is not only family-friendly, it actually was just voted the 8th best family-friendly place to eat in the entire country.

Family Eating Meal At Outdoor Restaurant Together, Smiling monkeybusinessimages loading...

TripAdvisor, the biggest travel guide website on the planet, just put out their list Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023: Best of the Best Restaurants.

In the category of Top 10 best family-friendly restaurants in the United States, Bandanas in Wildwood came it at an impressive number 8. They serve Mexican food but they’re also known for their huge ice cream bar. TripAdvisor describes their Top 10 as “restaurants where the vibe – and the menu – is a good time for the whole fam.”

Mexican food - delicious tacos with ground beef GeorgeDolgikh loading...

Bandanas has been around since 1985. You’ll find them at 5607 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood. Here’s a look at their menu and other information.

Don’t pack the kids in the car just yet though. As you can see on their Instagram they’re closed for the season. But when they come back you can let your children know you’re taking them to the best restaurant for families like yours in the whole state.

