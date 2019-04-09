NJ residents unimpressed by leaders (if they know who they are)

A new Rutgers/Eagleton/FDU poll finds many residents are lukewarm when asked for their opinion about Jersey's top political leaders.

Rutgers/Eagleton Poll Director Ashley Koning says most residents do not have much to say about most of the state's top Democrats — Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

But U.S. Sen. Cory Booker gets the most favorability at 47% approval.

Almost 1 in 5 have no opinion on Murphy, which is down from the fall. Those who take a side, however, are more favorable than unfavorable toward him (43% to 37%).

"New Jerseyans really aren't thrilled about any of their political leaders right now whether we're talking about the Democrats or even a former Republican," Koning said.

When asked about former Gov. Chris Christie, 21% have a favorable opinion of him while 63% have an unfavorable view.

The poll revealed many in New Jersey really don't know much about their political leaders.

"This has been a continued trend that we've seen with state Senate President Steve Sweeney. He's never had a high favorable or unfavorable, simply because New Jerseyans just don't know him," Koning said.

Sweeney has a 13% favorability verses 21% unfavorable. But 46% have no opinion of him.

The full poll results can be viewed here.

The poll contacted 1,203 adults between March 7 and 22 on landlines and cell phones. The margin of error is +/-3.7 percentage points.

