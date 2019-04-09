NJ residents unimpressed by leaders (if they know who they are)

Getty Images/ThinkStock

A new Rutgers/Eagleton/FDU poll finds many residents are lukewarm when asked for their opinion about Jersey's top political leaders.

Rutgers/Eagleton Poll Director Ashley Koning says most residents do not have much to say about most of the state's top Democrats — Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

But U.S. Sen. Cory Booker gets the most favorability at 47% approval.

Almost 1 in 5 have no opinion on Murphy, which is down from the fall. Those who take a side, however, are more favorable than unfavorable toward him (43% to 37%).

"New Jerseyans really aren't thrilled about any of their political leaders right now whether we're talking about the Democrats or even a former Republican," Koning said.

When asked about former Gov. Chris Christie, 21% have a favorable opinion of him while 63% have an unfavorable view.

The poll revealed many in New Jersey really don't know much about their political leaders.

"This has been a continued trend that we've seen with state Senate President Steve Sweeney. He's never had a high favorable or unfavorable, simply because New Jerseyans just don't know him," Koning said.

Sweeney has a 13% favorability verses 21% unfavorable. But 46% have no opinion of him.

The full poll results can be viewed here. 

The poll contacted 1,203 adults between March 7 and 22 on landlines and cell phones. The margin of error is +/-3.7 percentage points.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Chris Christie, Cory Booker, Newsletter, Phil Murphy, Steve Sweeney
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top