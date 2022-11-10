We're just about a week or so past peak and the colors of fall are quickly fading to grey in New Jersey.

This year seemed to be one of the more colorful years of the past few.

Leaf peepers all over the state got some pretty good shots of Mother Nature's display.

Now with everyone armed with a camera, people are much more likely to get a shot of something they find particularly striking.

We asked listeners to share any shots they captured of the fall foliage in New Jersey in the last few weeks.

From the northern corners of the state to the tip of Cape May there was no shortage of color this year.

When European settlers came to the shores of the northeastern part of what now is the United States, they were astonished at the colors in autumn that they just didn't get back across the pond.

We tend to take it for granted here every year, but this year it was tough not to notice.

Thanks to our listeners who sent in these shots.

NJ Residents Captured The Spectacular Fall Foliage

