NJ rescue squad sees boat capsize in Delaware River, saves 2

🚤 A boat capsized in the Delaware River

🚤 A rescue crew aboard an airboat saw the boat hit a rock

🚤 Two people were rescued from the river

LAMBERTVILLE — A rescue squad crew training in the Delaware River was in the right place at the right time to save two people.

A Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance Rescue Squad crew was training on Marine 175, an airboat, in the Delaware River near the Lambertville Wing Dam sometime before 4 p.m. Sunday. The LNHARS is based in Lambertville but provides services to surrounding communities.

As they were out on the water, the rescue squad members saw another boat hit a rock in the river and capsize in the rapids. Two people were in the boat and were sent into the water.

The crew aboard the airboat notified Hunterdon County Communications Center and went right to the section of the river near the rock.

Marine 175 air boat (Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance & Rescue Squad via Facebook) Marine 175 airboat (Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance & Rescue Squad via Facebook) loading...

Marine 175 managed to rescue both people from the water, the LNHARS said on Facebook. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The rescue squad, with help from a West Amwell fire company, removed the capsized vessel from the Delaware River.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the rescue squad for more details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom