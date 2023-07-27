NJ Republicans’ greatest hits slamming Murphy in music videos (Opinion)

This is too good. This is inspired.

Republicans may be outnumbered by Democrats in this state but they’re not being outwitted. They’ve come up with an amazing way to make a point.

Music videos. Yes, music videos.

Phil Murphy AP loading...

Assembly Republicans have a big problem with some of Murphy’s and fellow Democrats’ budget item add-ons. Sure, they could have put out a stuffy press release few would pay attention to. Or they could take on a real Christmas in July vibe and make a parody of the holiday classic “My Favorite Things.”

They chose B.

Assembly Republicans believe there’s over $1 billion that didn’t need to be included in this budget and they ask you to enjoy the following song.

Haha. I approve this message.

They’ve been doing this a while, too. This is their third single. Here’s one called “Murphy’s Money.”

Remember the story from earlier this year? Murphy, speaking of $65 million of taxpayer money, actually said, “It’s my money and that’s how it’s going to be spent.”

His money? He taxes us and he says it’s HIS money?

And this $65 million dollar was being pledged for a local project while he was campaigning for a Democratic mayoral candidate in West New York, NJ.

His money. Wow. Then there’s this gem called “Cold-Blooded Capitalist.”

I think this one speaks for itself. If the Assembly Republicans keep this up they should have a greatest hits album out by Christmas.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.