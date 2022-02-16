CRANBURY — The 36-year-old woman charged with murder after a 95-year-old’s wrong-way death on Route 130 is a community reporter in Middlesex County.

Lisa Pollitt, of Cranbury, works for New Brunswick Today, which describes itself as a “community news organization that produces a website, social media curation, and a monthly bilingual printed newspaper.”

Pollitt intentionally drove into oncoming traffic on Thursday afternoon, on the northbound side of the highway near Justin Drive, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The area is the entrance to an apartment and townhouse complex, called The Willows at Cranbury.

Ann Nancy Stewart (Gail Bauer via Echovita)

Two women were in the car she hit — both were seriously hurt.

The passenger, Ann “Nancy” Stewart, of Monroe, was hospitalized in critical condition and died of her injuries on Saturday.

Stewart also had roots in Hightstown, according to an online memorial site.

Pollitt’s most recent article published on the website (as of Wednesday) was from Dec. 2.

The killing appeared to be a random act, as Pollitt did not know the victims, Cicone said.

Pollitt remained in custody on Tuesday evening, pending a detention hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Anyone with potential information on the crash was asked to contact Detective Lindenfeld of the Cranbury Police Department at 609-664-3244 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

