NJ property tax compared to other states … you’d better sit down
What can you say about New Jersey property taxes that haven't already been said?
It feels insane to put up with it. This state funds its school so heavily on a local tax burden yet resists so much the thought of consolidating school districts.
Our property taxes are a living nightmare.
It’s a good thing it’s spooky season being October and all. A perfect time for this Forbes data crunch. Forbes compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau and looked at, among other things, a state-by-state comparison of median property taxes. Not to be confused with average, median means the midpoint, exactly the middle of what homeowners are paying. Half pay more and half pay less.
Now New Jersey’s average property tax bill last year was $9,490. And the median property tax in New Jersey is $8,797. That is the highest in the nation.
And the next closest to us is Connecticut at $6,153. That’s a staggering $2,644 difference. We pay that much more than the closest state.
Think about how that also affects rents. Think about how that affects small businesses. Think about how it impacts a school budget item that may be voted down because the property taxpayers have just had too much heartache.
Think about how that makes people want to leave.
That’s the scariest part. Our fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers can’t afford to retire here. It’s like a second mortgage payment. It’s like the house you paid off years ago still isn’t paid off in a way, and doesn’t ever feel like yours.
Words like disheartening, crushing, daunting, and oppressive don’t begin to scratch the surface.
Take a look at all fifty states and D.C. and compare what we’re paying. You’re not going to like what you see.
Alabama
$646
Alaska
$3,464
Arizona
$1,648
Arkansas
$878
California
$4,279
Colorado
$2,017
Connecticut
$6,153
Delaware
$1,570
District of Columbia
$3,641
Florida
$2,143
Georgia
$1,850
Hawaii
$1,893
Idaho
$1,682
Illinois
$4,744
Indiana
$1,308
Iowa
$2,522
Kansas
$2,355
Kentucky
$1,320
Louisiana
$983
Maine
$2,722
Maryland
$3,633
Massachusetts
$5,091
Michigan
$2,551
Minnesota
$2,767
Mississippi
$1,052
Missouri
$1,676
Montana
$2,189
Nebraska
$2,916
Nevada
$1,736
New Hampshire
$6,036
New Jersey
$8,797
New Mexico
$1,470
New York
$5,884
North Carolina
$1,583
North Dakota
$2,092
Ohio
$2,447
Oklahoma
$1,351
Oregon
$3,352
Pennsylvania
$3,022
Rhode Island
$4,483
South Carolina
$1,024
South Dakota
$2,331
Tennessee
$1,270
Texas
$3,520
Utah
$1,967
Vermont
$4,570
Virginia
$2,420
Washington
$3,752
West Virginia
$756
Wisconsin
$3,472
Wyoming
$1,442
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
