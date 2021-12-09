NJ prisoner charged with stabbing death of another inmate

NEWARK — A man being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility has been charged with the murder of another inmate.

Ashton Barthelus, of Carteret, allegedly stabbed and killed Dan Milford Gelin, 27, of Elizabeth, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The 26-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Gelin was transported to University Hospital on Dec. 3, where he was pronounced dead at 9:03 a.m, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation remains active. The Attorney General's Office announced on Saturday that it was joining the investigation, a move that's required when the decedent is someone who was in custody.

