When it comes to getting health related information, a new poll finds the vast majority of New Jersey residents still turn to their own physicians. But many will also reach out to people they know — and Dr. Google.

Ashley Koning, the director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling, said even with all of the information that’s available about healthcare these days, 9 in 10 people still seek information from a doctor while 8 in 10 will take info from a nurse.

She said the poll finds many residents of the Garden State will also seek health information from other sources: 7 in 10 will ask family and friends and 7 in 10 also search websites, with 6 in 10 trusting online information.

Koning noted when it comes to getting healthcare information and putting trust in that information, the survey finds there are some differences among races and ethnicities. Black people are more trusting of their friends and relatives when it comes to health and they also are more likley to get health information from media than whites and Hispanics.

People with just a high school diploma or less education are slightly less likely to trust medical professionals. Meanwhile, Koning said that having a college degree or higher is associated with a greater likelihood of checking websites for health related information.

The poll, conducted between May 29 and June 4 and Sept. 5 and 30 included New Jersey adults on cell phones and landlines, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

