NJ cops run after moving car with passed-out DWI driver

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Four police officers worked to stop an unconscious driver in a moving SUV Saturday night on Route 522.

In body cam video released by South Brunswick police a white SUV was moving slowly straddling the right lane and shoulder around 6 p.m. when the officers saw it.

The footage also shows one of the officers maneuvering their vehicle to stop the SUV and then running alongside to get the driver's attention.

The SUV traveled for about a half mile before officers successfully stopped it and smashed into a window to wake the driver and get them out, according to police.

The driver, a 28-year-old from Scranton, Pennsylvania, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

