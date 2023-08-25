NJ police seek Turnpike hit-and-run trucker who left man for dead

NJ police seek Turnpike hit-and-run trucker who left man for dead

NJ Turnpike between exits 8A and 9 (NJ State Police)

🚨 A 78-year-old man was struck Thursday night along the northbound NJ Turnpike

🚨 The Queens man's body was found Thursday morning

🚨 His injuries are consistent with being hit by a truck

 

EAST BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for the driver of a truck that hit the driver of a box truck parked in the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday night and took off.

A 25-foot-long white Isuzu box truck was parked along the northbound truck lanes between exits 8A (Jamesburg) and 9 (Route 18) around 10:45 p.m.  The driver, Giuseppe Zuccarello, 78, of Queens, New York, got out, and was hit.

His body was found Thursday morning around 8:35 p.m. next to the truck with injuries consistent with being hit by a truck.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccone did not disclose why Zuccarello got out of the truck or where his body was found in relation to the parked truck.

Ciccone asked anyone with information or surveillance video of the incent to contact her office at 732-745-4328 or State Police at 609-860-9000 ext. 4424.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing

As if the traffic on NJ-440 & I-287 isn't bad enough.

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ

For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey

Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.
Filed Under: East Brunswick, Middlesex County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM