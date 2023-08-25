NJ police seek Turnpike hit-and-run trucker who left man for dead

🚨 A 78-year-old man was struck Thursday night along the northbound NJ Turnpike

EAST BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for the driver of a truck that hit the driver of a box truck parked in the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday night and took off.

A 25-foot-long white Isuzu box truck was parked along the northbound truck lanes between exits 8A (Jamesburg) and 9 (Route 18) around 10:45 p.m. The driver, Giuseppe Zuccarello, 78, of Queens, New York, got out, and was hit.

His body was found Thursday morning around 8:35 p.m. next to the truck with injuries consistent with being hit by a truck.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccone did not disclose why Zuccarello got out of the truck or where his body was found in relation to the parked truck.

Ciccone asked anyone with information or surveillance video of the incent to contact her office at 732-745-4328 or State Police at 609-860-9000 ext. 4424.

