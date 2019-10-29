Every once in a while someone takes a picture of police officers in action that has nothing to do with the use of force, or brutality, or even an arrest. Such was the case in Brick recently.

The Lakewood Scoop posted a heartwarming photo from a reader to their Instagram feed the other day showing two Brick Township police officers interrupting their patrol to help a stranded motorist. A woman who is described as “elderly” suffered a flat tire on Brick Boulevard. The officers didn’t call a tow truck, they just rolled up their sleeves and changed the car’s tire.

The officers were identified as Dan Kenny and Joe Deluca by the person who took the picture. Again, not the biggest news of the day, but a nice reminder that most police officers take the “serve” part of “protect and serve” pretty seriously.

