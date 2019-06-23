NJ police officer, former soccer standout, dies of lung cancer

A Piscataway police officer and former New Jersey college soccer standout has died after battling cancer.

Julia Caseres, 28, of Clinton, died on Friday, June 21. The former NCAA All-American athlete was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last year.

Back in March, 17 teams took part in the NJ Blue charity soccer tournament in support of Caseres.

Caseres played soccer for New Jersey City University and in 2011 she broke the scoring record held by former U.S. Women’s Soccer team captain Christie Rampone, among men's or women's collegiate Division I, II or III players in the history of New Jersey soccer.

"In the few short years Julia was with us she impacted so many. Her beautiful smile and bubbly personality will surely be missed. Rest in peace sister," the Piscataway Police department said in a memorial post on Facebook.

Visitation hours are Tuesday, June 25, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Galante Funeral Home on Morris Ave. in Union. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church in Union on Wednesday morning before Caseres is laid to rest in Somerville.

