NJ pediatrician accused of molesting 2 child patients

A pediatrician in Hackettstown was accused of molesting two young patients, one of them during two separate physical exams, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jagdish Chugh, who lives in Long Valley, committed criminal sexual contact when he touched “an intimate part of the victim’s body without consent” during three occasions at Pediatric & Adolescent Medical Center on Mountain Avenue, Warren County Prosecutor Richard Burke said Tuesday.

The 65-year-old doctor was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of fourth-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Chugh was released on pre-trial monitoring, with the condition of no contact with the victims.

He also cannot see any patients under age 21 without a parent and nurse present and he must comply with any recommendations from the state medical licensing board.

Chugh has been in practice for more than 20 years and is affiliated with multiple area hospitals, including Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center, according to U.S. World and News Report health listings.

More from New Jersey 101.5: