NJ-PA Bridge Commission Sets Next Director’s Pay

The next executive director of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will earn less than he current one.

Route 202 Bridge in New Hope loading...

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commssion decided Wednesday that the next director of the bistate agency will make between $135,000 and $170,000 per year.

Outgoing director Frank McCartney makes $171,000 per year. The commission owns 20 bridges connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The salary range was first reported by The Express-Times.