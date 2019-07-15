NJ one of the worst states to retire, report finds

New Jersey is the ninth worst state in which to retire, according to a new Bankrate.com report.

Analyst Adrian Garcia said the report examined 11 public and private datasets related to the life of a retiree, in five categories — affordability, wellness, weather, culture and crime.

New Jersey ranked third-worst in affordability, just ahead of California and New York. Affordability is the category that matters most to retirees in the study, said Garcia, because they are moving to fixed-income lifestyles.

He said that includes people who need to go to the doctor, but can't afford to, and people struggling with rents and mortgages.

"When you compare what's happening in New Jersey collectively (and we also included taxes), to other states, New Jersey really fell to the bottom," Garcia said.

But Garcia said New Jersey fared well for crime, ranking fifth-best. The most recent data from the FBI showed New Jersey had the lowest property and violent crime rates among all 50 states.

He said there are many factors to consider when deciding when to retire. Some people may choose to stay close to family, while others may prefer a warmer climate or more affordable living. He said it boils down to personal preference. It's important to weigh all factors and determine what is most important for an individual's happiness.

Nebraska ranked as the best state to retire, scoring high in wellness (8th) and affordability (14th) while also scoring in the top half for crime (19th) and culture (21st). It's only bottom half finish was weather (30th). Other top states to retire in include Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Florida. Missouri had the lowest cost of living.

Maryland was ranked the worst state to retire. The Old Line State ranks within the bottom 15 for affordability (4th worst). It's only-top half finish was weather (18th best). The second worst state to retire is New York, which comes in dead last for affordability. Alaska, Illinois and Washington state round out the bottom five states.

