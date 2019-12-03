NJ one of the top states for Christmas trees

With the holiday season in full swing, many of us will be rolling over to a local New Jersey farm for the annual Christmas tree purchase.

New Jersey Agriculture Secretary Doug Fisher said the state's tree farmers produce about 80,000 trees annually on 5,000 acres across hundreds of farms.

"New Jersey ranks sixth in the nation of the number of Christmas tree farms, which is really extraordinary," he said.

Fisher said buying a Jersey tree ensures freshness, and just as importantly "you're supporting your friends and neighbors who are living on, providing for us on the farm. So it really is an important part of agriculture, and you are truly supporting farming families who grow so responsibly in our state," he said.

He says it's a multi-generational tradition or some families to go out to a New Jersey farm and cut down that tree.

"They sometimes go to the same farm where their granddad ... first got a tree, and now they're getting it (with_ their mom and dad and now, (or) son or daughter," he said.

