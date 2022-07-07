New Jersey is handing out free Jersey Fresh blueberries to shore visitors on Friday.

To highlight National Blueberry Day, July 8, New Jersey Department of Agriculture staff will be on hand at three locations until supplies last.

"Jersey Fresh fans showed their enthusiasm for blueberries as this was a very popular event last year and we are thrilled to return," said NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher. "Our farmers produce great tasting, plump blueberries that are a highlight of the growing season here in the Garden State."

With a production value of $78 million, blueberries were the No. 1 crop in New Jersey for 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers here harvested 41 million pounds of blueberries on 8,900 acres.

Blueberries will be available beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:

End of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey's Piers, Wildwood

End of New York Avenue on the boardwalk near Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, Atlantic City

Along the boardwalk, Seaside Heights

Blueberry season in New Jersey lasts through the end of July.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

