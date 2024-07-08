Do you love blueberries? Celebrate the NJ state fruit

Since 2004, New Jersey’s state fruit has been the blueberry, and this week it’s going to have the spotlight on it.

According to National Today, Wednesday, July 10 is Pick Blueberries Day. A day to celebrate our state fruit by going out and picking your own. You can read some tips on blueberry picking here.

And it’s certainly a fruit to praise: it’s high in antioxidants, manage blood sugar levels, help with weight loss and can boost your mental health.

But don’t eat them all right away! As great as a fresh blueberry is, you might want to save some for the next day.

Why?

Thursday July 11 is National Blueberry Muffin Day, which “was created in order to celebrate the culinary delight that is the blueberry muffin,” says National Today.

For anyone who is planning on honoring these very important national days, try out this recipe for what my great-grandmother described as the “best” blueberry muffins.

Blueberry Cream Muffin recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups of blueberries

2 cups of sugar

4 cups of flour

2 cups sour cream

4 eggs

1 cup of vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

Directions:

Beat eggs

Gradually add in sugar while beating

Slowly pour in oil

Add vanilla

In a separate bowl combine dry ingredients

Add alternately with sour cream into the egg mixture

Sprinkle berries with flour and gently fold them in

Once the mixture has been poured into the muffin tin, bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees.

This recipe yields 24 muffins so be sure to share!

