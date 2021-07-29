The definitive how-to: NJ blueberry picking 101

Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash

Because we are at the Garden State, I can think of dozens of different fruits and vegetables people love to pick themselves. But one of the most popular fruits that New Jerseyans love to hunt and gather are blueberries!

Blueberries are so popular here—and so delicious—that people love to travel from near and far to experience the blueberry picking that this great state of New Jersey has to offer.

I have visited plenty of blueberry patches in my time, and after each visit there were definitely a few things to take notes on. While you are bound to return from blueberry picking with a large bag of blueberries, you want to have a large bag of the correct ones.

Here are some tips for your next blueberry picking adventure.

  • 1

    Call the farm before visiting

    Each day the blueberry farms assess their fruits and are able to tell you whether or not it’s worth coming out to pick berries. Sometimes blueberries aren’t ripe enough which causes a lack of flavor.

  • 2

    Know what to look for

    When you’re picking blueberries you want to look for the ones that are a deep purplish blue or black. Many people are unaware that sweetness is represented by the color of the berry, rather than its size. If you like your blueberries sour, however, pick ones that have a little bit of red left on them.

  • 3

    Let the berries breathe

    It’s super important to keep your blueberries aerated once you’ve picked them to allow any excess moisture to escape. If the berries aren’t fully aired out, you won’t necessarily have the best eating experience.

  • 4

    Wait to wash

    Do not wash your blueberries until you are ready to eat them! Blueberries are good for 10 days after picking, and do not need to be washed until you are ready to enjoy them. And if you like your blueberries frozen, do not wash them before either. You want to preserve them as best as possible before consuming them and washing them removes important nutrients.

  • 5

    Enjoy!

    Make sure to have fun while picking blueberries! This is a great way to have quality family time and also much more fun than a trip to the grocery store. Berries are not only delicious, but they are fun to use in all sorts of baking and cooking, and there’s nothing better than one you’ve picked yourself.

Get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top