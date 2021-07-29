Because we are at the Garden State, I can think of dozens of different fruits and vegetables people love to pick themselves. But one of the most popular fruits that New Jerseyans love to hunt and gather are blueberries!

Blueberries are so popular here—and so delicious—that people love to travel from near and far to experience the blueberry picking that this great state of New Jersey has to offer.

I have visited plenty of blueberry patches in my time, and after each visit there were definitely a few things to take notes on. While you are bound to return from blueberry picking with a large bag of blueberries, you want to have a large bag of the correct ones.

Here are some tips for your next blueberry picking adventure.