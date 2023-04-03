It’s funny to think that as a state we have no official song, but we do have an (almost) official cocktail. Just goes to show you the priorities of New Jerseyans.

The Jack Rose is a delightful concoction that brings a smile to everyone's face.

This fruity and refreshing drink has been a favorite of New Jerseyans for decades, and for good reason.

Not only is it delicious, but it also has an interesting history. Although no one can quite agree on which version of its history is true.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

The Jack Rose is made with applejack, grenadine, and lime juice, shaken over ice and strained into a chilled glass.

The combination of the sweet applejack and the tartness of the lime juice creates a perfect balance of flavors, while the grenadine adds a touch of sweetness and a beautiful pink hue.

According to mainespirits.com most people believe that the drink was named after a mobster, Jacob Rosenzweig AKA “Bald Jack Rose”, who liked to take his applejack sour with a dash of grenadine.

Turns out that’s not true because the cocktail was popular well before the Bald Jack’s career.

Chilled Magazine says that The Jack Rose was invented by Joseph P. Rose, a Newark restaurateur was considered "World's Champion Mixologist."

Punchdrunk.com has a likely explanation. It’s probably a portmanteau made from the word Apple Jack, which, of course New Jersey is famous for and Rose because grenadine makes the drink rosy pink.

Which ever story is true, it makes sense that this drink is in New Jersey's zone. Being made with applejack (a.k.a. “Jersey Lightning”), seals the deal.

That is one of the country's oldest continuously-produced spirits and Laird's in New Jersey remains its largest producer to this day.

I have to be honest. I had never heard of the Jack Rose until recently but now I really need to have one because according to New Jersey Digest, the Jack Rose is a beloved cocktail that has stood the test of time.

It's the perfect drink for a hot summer day or a night out with friends, and it's easy to make at home.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?