NJ office birthday party etiquette: Should Spadea eat the cake?

Should I eat the cake before the party? It's a fair question, right? After all, I'm up at 3:45 a.m., I've worked out, read through the current issues facing New Jersey and prepared for the morning show.

As of this writing, it's coming up on the halfway point at 8 a.m.

Now I understand that I did not buy the cake, nor is the cake for me, that said, hear me out. The cake is huge and clearly intended to offer the staff at least one piece, maybe more after the official birthday celebration at 10 a.m. If I eat a slice early, it's not like there won't be room for candles and I wouldn't take more than one small piece.

We've seen this before: A huge cake that goes half uneaten sitting out on the table in the common area. It's gross by the next day and ends up in the trash. What a waste!

As a proud member of the Clean Plate Club, I hate wasting food. So if you look at it that way, I'm doing everyone a favor and leading the way against wasting food.

Perhaps my example will be a guide for future office cake parties. Would it make a difference if I left a note beside the missing piece?

My situation is that there is no doubt that Chris Rollins from 94.5 PST who acquired the cake for Jen Ursillo's birthday had the intention that everyone would get a piece.

As you know, it's Tuesday and I have Facebook LIVE at 10 a.m. followed by a weekly corporate meeting. The cake will be potentially mangled and half consumed by the time I emerge.

Then there's the issue of my Yoga schedule. Hot yoga at noon today. I need at least three hours to digest and hydrate before class. No way I can scarf a 300-calorie slice of cake and then be upside down in the hot room.

As with all of my opinions, I spend the time to research and understand the issue from all sides. I'm gonna stop writing now and go get some cake.

UPDATE: Here's the attempt to even get a glimpse at the cake....

Spadea on the lookout

Spadea trying to pry open the container.

Spadea still trying to pry the container open.

Spadea STILL trying....

WATCH the video here:

<em>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.</em>

