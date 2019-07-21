NJ nursing home evacuated, power outages amid sweltering heat

Nearly 200 residents were evacuated from a senior living facility in South Jersey due to failed air conditioning, amid triple digit temperatures Sunday afternoon.

According to 6ABC Action News reporter Annie McCormick, some residents at Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees Township, were taken to a local high school after 3 p.m., after fire officials received complaints that the building was excessively hot.

Around the state the extreme heat took a toll on the power grid, with scattered outages by late afternoon and early evening.

Jersey Central Power & Light was working to restore power to about 8,000 customers by 6:30 p.m., most of them throughout Ocean County while about 2,000 were in Monmouth County, based on its outage map online.

First responders in Mantoloking worked on a transformer fire that closed a stretch of Route 35 between Bergen Ave and Chaffey Place.

Point Pleasant Beach Police on their Facebook page at 7 p.m. said JCP&L does not expect to restore power for "several hours." The court room at Borough Hall was available as a cooling center, according to the post.

In southern Ocean County on LBI, Atlantic City Electric was working to restore around 2,800 outages, mainly to customers in Beach Haven and Long Beach, as reported on the utility's website.

JCP&L also had nearly 4,000 outages in Somerset County, mostly in Bedminster and Bernards, as of 8:15 p.m.

In Middlesex County, PSE&G was working to restore about 1,400 outages in Edison Township, based on its outage map.

By 1 p.m., the Rutgers NJ Weather Network station at Point Pleasant hit 100 degrees, and the heat index in New Jersey was as high as 113, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

An Excessive Heat Warning was in place for all 21 counties in New Jersey until 10pm.

