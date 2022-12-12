ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic.

Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.

Butler was taken to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel for treatment of serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

Curry did not disclose why she stopped and said the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the Lexus, a 49-year-old man from Middlesex, suffered minor injuries.

Butler was a member of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth in the Convent Station section of Morris Township, according to Sister Maureen Shaughnessy, the General Superior. She declined to comment about the crash citing the ongoing investigation.

It was the ninth fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County and the second in Aberdeen.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

