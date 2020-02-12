NJ now allows residents to change their gender on their driver’s license

Transgender residents are now able to change the gender on their driver's licenses without needing a doctor's note.

Changing the gender is now as easy as filling out the gender-change declaration, which can be downloaded on the Motor Vehicle Commission's website, and paying the $11 fee to obtain a duplicate license.

The gender declaration form has just a male or female option but later this year the MVC will allow nonbinary people to display their gender as "X" on their licenses and identification cards.

The rule change follows the 2018 enactment of the Babs Siperstein Law, which also allows people to change genders on their birth certificates.

“Allowing customers to change their gender designation to reflect their gender identity is deeply important for showing that all New Jerseyans are valued equally. We are proud to stand with our LGBTQ community," MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.