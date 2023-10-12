The 30 neighborhoods in NJ with the highest concentration of poverty

With about 3.4 million households, New Jersey's median income is roughly between $90,000 and a more recent estimate of $96,000.

Either way, it's well above the nationwide median household income, which dipped to $74,755, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey one-year estimates.

The data released in September also shows that 17% of U.S. residents made less than $25,000 a year.

So what about in NJ?

According to Census Reporter, 12.3% of New Jersey households earned below $25,000 from 2021-2022.

Out of 9.26 million residents, 9.7% were considered below the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data.

The Census Bureau uses a varied set of money income thresholds. If a family's total income is less than their threshold, then every individual in the family is considered in poverty.

Dual-earner marriages have the highest household incomes, according to Pew Research analysis out this year.

At the state level, that holds true, as married households accounted for a majority of the state's highest-earning households.

