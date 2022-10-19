NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming

Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced.

The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County.

The sports center currently has an ice-skating rink, but it is only indoor meaning it’s used seasonally.

The new rink will be able to be enjoyed at any time of the year and is expected to be complete by 2025.

While 2025 may be just a little far away, it will be well worth the wait for the 50,000+ skaters that use the Warinanco Ice Skating Center.

Not only will ice skating be able to be practiced year-round, but the space itself will create more opportunities for events, fundraisers, and anything else the Union community sees fit.

The enlarged rink will also make skating more affordable for those who may not be able to afford weekly visits, as there will now be less competition for space on the ice.

The Cranford Hockey Club especially will be benefiting from this new build as they already have programs established for underprivileged children in addition to their successful travel teams.

For more information, you can visit the Warinanco website, and if you live in the area prepare for the construction to begin in the new year.

I certainly can’t wait to check this place out and see how impactful it is on young aspiring hockey players.

