NJ Navy veteran turns 102 — gets thousands of birthday cards

BRICK — A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II celebrated his 102nd birthday in big fashion, receiving more than 4,600 greeting cards thanks to a social media call to action that went viral.

George Campbell was "incredibly humbled and speechless" by the outpour from around the globe, according to staff at Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which is operated by Marquis Health Services.

They had posted the Facebook request for greetings in late September, hoping to collect a card for each year of the New Jersey native's life.

The first cards were signed and made by employees at the facility, followed by some local groups of Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.

Soon, cards arrived from at least 40 states and some from Europe, and were still being sorted Thursday long after Campbell had been presented with a birthday cake and celebration.

102 yr-old George Campbell got close to 5,000 cards by Thurs (courtesy Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center)

Mayor John Ducey was among visitors on Thursday. Ducey delivered a proclamation to Campbell, who was joined by his daughter, Tricia, and other close relatives.

CNN's Anderson Cooper also wished Campbell well with a report on the eve of his birthday:

