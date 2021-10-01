The Wayne MVC branch was upgraded to a joint licensing and regional service center with more services available in one place.

Customers will be able to handle suspensions, restorations and hearings on-site at the Route 46 branch, which also got an upgrade a year ago when it replaced a smaller office.

MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton advised customers to check the MVC's website to see if their business can be done online such as paying fees and surcharges to save a trip.

The services are available now in Wayne.

The new services are in a different section of the building that includes 14 restoration/suspension counter windows and nine Driver Improvement Analyst stations for hearings and conferences to resolve a suspension.

Fourteen employees are currently dedicated to regional services with plans to add more.

“Adding the sixth Regional Service Center allows the NJMVC to offer increased services in our busiest region of North Jersey," Fulton said.

Wayne is the sixth Regional Service Center in New Jersey, along with current locations in Paterson, Newark, Trenton, Eatontown, and West Deptford.

