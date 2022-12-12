NJ Muslim leaders demand accountability for anti-Muslim truck

PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26.

At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.

The truck displayed images of the Mumbai, India attack that took place on Nov. 26, 2008 where 164 people were killed after members of the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, armed with automatic weapons and grenades, stormed several buildings.

Who is responsible for the Anti-Muslim truck?

Two hundred people were inside the Muslim Center of Middlesex County when the truck circled the parking lot twice, according to CAIR-NJ. There were also some people in the parking lot.

The Huffington Post reported the truck had a logo for TV Truck, an outdoor digital mobile advertising company.

At the rally, the leaders demanded a full investigation of who was responsible and condemnation from law enforcement and leaders of the respective communities where the Muslim centers are located, according to News 12 coverage of the event.

"We must never allow our fellow residents to face bias or intimidation because of what they look like or how they worship. Make no mistake: We will hold accountable all those who weaponize hate in our state," Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a tweet.

"Year by year, we’re seeing a worrying increase in anti-Muslim incidents. Last year, we received 100 calls for help from the community. This year, we’ve surpassed 150," CAIR-NJ said in a tweet.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

