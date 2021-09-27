NJ music teacher touched 12-year-old inappropriately, cops say

LAWRENCE — A violin instructor who offers private lessons and teaches at Rider University's Westminster College of the Arts was charged with inappropriately touching a then 12-year-old student in 2016.

Dezheng Ping, 57, touched the student during private violin lessons at his home, which was then in Plainsboro, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. She did not disclose the gender or other information about the student.

Ping now lives in Lawrence and still offers lessons in Plainsboro and West Windsor, according to Ciccone.

Ping has been a member of the faculty of Westminster since 2006. He is currently on leave, according to university spokeswoman Kristine Brown.

He has performed with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra, the Beijing Central Philharmonic of China and the Manalapan Battleground Symphony as well as with members of the Westminster faculty.

Ping was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

